Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UAL, ALGN, CCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 32,862 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,900 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 3,466 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 346,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 815,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,100 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 133,153 contracts, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 25,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, ALGN options, or CCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.