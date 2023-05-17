Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UAL, ALGN, CCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 32,862 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,900 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 3,466 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 346,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 815,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,100 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 133,153 contracts, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 25,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UAL options, ALGN options, or CCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Water Utilities Dividend Stocks
DWX Average Annual Return
NVIDIA 13F Filers
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.