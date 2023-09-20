Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TTD, ULTA, PVH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 13,158 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 2,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,500 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 3,890 contracts, representing approximately 389,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 932,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

And PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) options are showing a volume of 3,980 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 398,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 976,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,300 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

