Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSN, MARA, MA

December 07, 2022 — 03:37 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), where a total of 17,876 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.8% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,100 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 92,408 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 5,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 579,500 underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 11,571 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

