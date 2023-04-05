Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, UNH, TWLO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.8 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 179.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 126.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 142.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 124,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 39,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 3,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,800 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:
And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 41,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.1% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 9,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 999,200 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, UNH options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
