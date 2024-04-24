Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, HCP, CYH

Hashicorp Inc (Symbol: HCP) options are showing a volume of 60,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 279.9% of HCP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HCP. Below is a chart showing HCP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
And Community Health Systems, Inc. (Symbol: CYH) options are showing a volume of 27,980 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 180% of CYH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 19,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of CYH. Below is a chart showing CYH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
