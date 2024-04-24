Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, HCP, CYH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 3.6 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 356.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 365.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 97.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024 , with 209,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Hashicorp Inc (Symbol: HCP) options are showing a volume of 60,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 279.9% of HCP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HCP. Below is a chart showing HCP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And Community Health Systems, Inc. (Symbol: CYH) options are showing a volume of 27,980 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 180% of CYH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 19,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of CYH. Below is a chart showing CYH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

