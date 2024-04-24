News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, HCP, CYH

April 24, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 3.6 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 356.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 365.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 97.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 209,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Hashicorp Inc (Symbol: HCP) options are showing a volume of 60,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 279.9% of HCP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HCP. Below is a chart showing HCP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Community Health Systems, Inc. (Symbol: CYH) options are showing a volume of 27,980 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 180% of CYH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 19,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of CYH. Below is a chart showing CYH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, HCP options, or CYH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
