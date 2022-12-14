Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TRUP, STNG, PRTA

December 14, 2022 — 03:26 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP), where a total of 3,807 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 380,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.8% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 537,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,200 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 8,242 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 824,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.4% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,300 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Prothena Corp plc (Symbol: PRTA) options are showing a volume of 3,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 342,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.3% of PRTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 493,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,100 underlying shares of PRTA. Below is a chart showing PRTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

