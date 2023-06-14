Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TRUP, JPM, UPST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP), where a total of 10,448 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.4% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,100 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 71,982 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:
And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 93,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.6% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,100 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
