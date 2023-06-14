News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TRUP, JPM, UPST

June 14, 2023 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP), where a total of 10,448 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.4% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,100 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 71,982 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 93,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.6% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,100 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TRUP options, JPM options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

