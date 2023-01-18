Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TOL, DKS, UPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL), where a total volume of 10,060 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.1% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,300 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 9,185 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 918,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.4% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $124 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,900 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 17,943 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 67% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,500 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TOL options, DKS options, or UPS options

