Notable Wednesday Option Activity: THC, M, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC), where a total of 10,119 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,800 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 57,900 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 12,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 33,713 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 4,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,300 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for THC options, M options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
