Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TH, CVX, VZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH), where a total volume of 2,553 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 255,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.1% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 621,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,700 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 33,302 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 10,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 75,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 5,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,300 underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
