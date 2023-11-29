News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, BAC, JPM

November 29, 2023 — 01:56 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 31,316 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 4,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,700 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 207,946 contracts, representing approximately 20.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30.50 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 35,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 34,177 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 2,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,700 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

