Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TGH, AMD, EXPE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH), where a total volume of 1,059 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 105,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of TGH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 243,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,600 underlying shares of TGH. Below is a chart showing TGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 296,879 contracts, representing approximately 29.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 69.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike put option expiring April 14, 2023, with 20,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 11,020 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,200 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGH options, AMD options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

