Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TGH, AMD, EXPE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH), where a total volume of 1,059 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 105,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of TGH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 243,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,600 underlying shares of TGH. Below is a chart showing TGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 296,879 contracts, representing approximately 29.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 69.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike put option expiring April 14, 2023, with 20,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:
And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 11,020 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,200 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TGH options, AMD options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: My Morning Joe Stock Watch
FES Historical Stock Prices
AFFY Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.