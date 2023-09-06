Notable Wednesday Option Activity: STZ, POOL, REGN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total of 3,619 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 361,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 772,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) saw options trading volume of 1,336 contracts, representing approximately 133,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 285,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 2,189 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 218,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 468,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $832.50 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,000 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $832.50 strike highlighted in orange:
