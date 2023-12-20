Notable Wednesday Option Activity: STX, GOOG, CVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), where a total volume of 23,734 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.4% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,100 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 258,181 contracts, representing approximately 25.8 million underlying shares or approximately 106.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $141 strike put option expiring December 22, 2023, with 15,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 66,854 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 16,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

