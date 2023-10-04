Notable Wednesday Option Activity: STNE, AMT, ONEW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE), where a total volume of 14,838 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,000 underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) saw options trading volume of 9,468 contracts, representing approximately 946,800 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,600 underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And OneWater Marine Inc (Symbol: ONEW) options are showing a volume of 362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of ONEW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 87,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,500 underlying shares of ONEW. Below is a chart showing ONEW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
