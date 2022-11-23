Markets
SPGI

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SPGI, MDB, SNEX

November 23, 2022 — 03:26 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), where a total volume of 9,212 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 921,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,300 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 10,621 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stonex Group Inc (Symbol: SNEX) saw options trading volume of 397 contracts, representing approximately 39,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of SNEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 77,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of SNEX. Below is a chart showing SNEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

