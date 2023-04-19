Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SPB, URI, AOS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), where a total volume of 3,395 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 339,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.1% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 555,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 6,427 contracts, representing approximately 642,700 underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,500 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Smith (A O) Corp (Symbol: AOS) options are showing a volume of 6,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 604,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of AOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,700 underlying shares of AOS. Below is a chart showing AOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

