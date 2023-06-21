Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SPB, DIS, ADBE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), where a total volume of 8,584 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 858,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 147.6% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 581,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,200 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 195,465 contracts, representing approximately 19.5 million underlying shares or approximately 141.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 16,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 70,483 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 5,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

