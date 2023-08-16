Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SOVO, CVX, BAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sovos Brands Inc (Symbol: SOVO), where a total of 8,287 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 828,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46% of SOVO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 8,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 806,500 underlying shares of SOVO. Below is a chart showing SOVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 36,679 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 6,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 689,100 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 187,439 contracts, representing approximately 18.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 16,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
