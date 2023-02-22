Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SNOW, TMDX, LSI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 48,462 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX) saw options trading volume of 3,088 contracts, representing approximately 308,800 underlying shares or approximately 85.5% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 361,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Life Storage Inc (Symbol: LSI) options are showing a volume of 10,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.6% of LSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,300 underlying shares of LSI. Below is a chart showing LSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
