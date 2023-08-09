Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SMCI, RBLX, WEST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total volume of 120,184 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 394.1% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 6,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 675,400 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 199,984 contracts, representing approximately 20.0 million underlying shares or approximately 237.4% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 9,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 955,800 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Westrock Coffee Co (Symbol: WEST) options are showing a volume of 2,739 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 273,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 196.4% of WEST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 139,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,500 underlying shares of WEST. Below is a chart showing WEST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
