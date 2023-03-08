Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SLG, TH, YEXT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), where a total volume of 15,914 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.1% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 8,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,800 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) saw options trading volume of 4,660 contracts, representing approximately 466,000 underlying shares or approximately 98% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 475,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,100 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Yext Inc (Symbol: YEXT) options are showing a volume of 7,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 794,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.8% of YEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 994,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,500 underlying shares of YEXT. Below is a chart showing YEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

