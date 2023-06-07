Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SKT, RKT, MCB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT), where a total of 5,430 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 543,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.2% of SKT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 887,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,700 underlying shares of SKT. Below is a chart showing SKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 10,431 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (Symbol: MCB) saw options trading volume of 2,719 contracts, representing approximately 271,900 underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of MCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 475,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,200 underlying shares of MCB. Below is a chart showing MCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
