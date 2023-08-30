Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SIG, CROX, ANF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), where a total volume of 2,990 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 299,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 614,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,500 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:
Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 8,200 contracts, representing approximately 820,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,000 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 11,303 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,000 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SIG options, CROX options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
