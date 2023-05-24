Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SGEN, RL, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN), where a total volume of 17,193 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.3% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,000 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) options are showing a volume of 7,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 742,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.2% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 796,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,200 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 31,094 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 91.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 3,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

