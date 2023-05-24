Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SGEN, RL, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN), where a total volume of 17,193 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.3% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,000 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) options are showing a volume of 7,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 742,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.2% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 796,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,200 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 31,094 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 91.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 3,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SGEN options, RL options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SLY
PFSW Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AGEN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.