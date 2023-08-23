Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SGEN, ARCB, HSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN), where a total volume of 15,749 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 200.2% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 786,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB) saw options trading volume of 8,153 contracts, representing approximately 815,300 underlying shares or approximately 166.1% of ARCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 490,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,500 underlying shares of ARCB. Below is a chart showing ARCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 20,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 152.9% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 7,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 781,700 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

