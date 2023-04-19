Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SFM, TKR, BBBY

April 19, 2023 — 03:38 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (Symbol: SFM), where a total volume of 6,068 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 606,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of SFM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,900 underlying shares of SFM. Below is a chart showing SFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR) saw options trading volume of 3,040 contracts, representing approximately 304,000 underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of TKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 618,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of TKR. Below is a chart showing TKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) saw options trading volume of 570,941 contracts, representing approximately 57.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 118.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $0.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 153,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15.4 million underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $0.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SFM options, TKR options, or BBBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

