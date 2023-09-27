Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SEDG, PNC, NUE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), where a total volume of 15,229 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.5% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,200 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) options are showing a volume of 12,405 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 10,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 7,087 contracts, representing approximately 708,700 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,600 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SEDG options, PNC options, or NUE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
