Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SEDG, AZO, BIIB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), where a total of 6,543 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 654,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.7% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 852,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,200 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 958 contracts, representing approximately 95,800 underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 143,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1800 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:
And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 4,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 439,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 768,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,900 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SEDG options, AZO options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CCMP Stock Predictions
FLT Insider Buying
Funds Holding GBT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.