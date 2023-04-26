Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SEDG, AZO, BIIB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), where a total of 6,543 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 654,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.7% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 852,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,200 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 958 contracts, representing approximately 95,800 underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 143,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1800 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 4,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 439,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 768,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,900 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SEDG options, AZO options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.