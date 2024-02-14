Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SAGE, KTOS, F

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE), where a total volume of 4,619 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 461,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.4% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 833,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,100 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS) options are showing a volume of 4,689 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 468,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 848,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,600 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 364,502 contracts, representing approximately 36.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 115,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SAGE options, KTOS options, or F options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

