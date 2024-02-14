Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SAGE, KTOS, F

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE), where a total volume of 4,619 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 461,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.4% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 833,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,100 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS) options are showing a volume of 4,689 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 468,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 848,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,600 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 364,502 contracts, representing approximately 36.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 115,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SAGE options, KTOS options, or F options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: SEM Price Target
Ford Motor MACD
BECN Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.