Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SABR, ADI, ACVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR), where a total volume of 25,372 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.9% of SABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,100 underlying shares of SABR. Below is a chart showing SABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) saw options trading volume of 18,979 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And ACV Auctions Inc (Symbol: ACVA) options are showing a volume of 5,326 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 532,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.5% of ACVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 977,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,200 underlying shares of ACVA. Below is a chart showing ACVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SABR options, ADI options, or ACVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Future Dividend Aristocrats
Institutional Holders of XLG
Institutional Holders of TSAT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.