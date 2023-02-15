Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SABR, ADI, ACVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR), where a total volume of 25,372 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.9% of SABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,100 underlying shares of SABR. Below is a chart showing SABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) saw options trading volume of 18,979 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And ACV Auctions Inc (Symbol: ACVA) options are showing a volume of 5,326 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 532,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.5% of ACVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 977,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,200 underlying shares of ACVA. Below is a chart showing ACVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

