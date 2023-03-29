Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ROKU, CAR, RKT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 40,002 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,100 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 2,448 contracts, representing approximately 244,800 underlying shares or approximately 51% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 479,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,400 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 15,825 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 10,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

