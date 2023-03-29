Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ROKU, CAR, RKT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 40,002 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,100 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 2,448 contracts, representing approximately 244,800 underlying shares or approximately 51% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 479,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,400 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 15,825 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 10,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, CAR options, or RKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Growth Stocks
ICVT market cap history
FET Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.