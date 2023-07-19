Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RNG, CIM, UBER

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG), where a total volume of 8,057 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 805,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.4% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,400 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) options are showing a volume of 16,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.5% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,900 underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 171,600 contracts, representing approximately 17.2 million underlying shares or approximately 75.2% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 20,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
