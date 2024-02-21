Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RNA, IRTC, LNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avidity Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RNA), where a total of 10,525 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.7% of RNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 950,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,700 underlying shares of RNA. Below is a chart showing RNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) options are showing a volume of 3,042 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 304,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.6% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,900 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 18,133 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.2% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 6,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 671,400 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

