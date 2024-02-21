Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RNA, IRTC, LNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avidity Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RNA), where a total of 10,525 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.7% of RNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 950,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,700 underlying shares of RNA. Below is a chart showing RNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) options are showing a volume of 3,042 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 304,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.6% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,900 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 18,133 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.2% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 6,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 671,400 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RNA options, IRTC options, or LNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: QRE Insider Buying
Funds Holding NG
PRAX market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.