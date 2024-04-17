Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RMD, HES, STLD

Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 14,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.9% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 8,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 874,000 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) saw options trading volume of 5,921 contracts, representing approximately 592,100 underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of STLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 946,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,100 underlying shares of STLD. Below is a chart showing STLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RMD options, HES options, or STLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: WBC Price Target
OLLI Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of WANT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.