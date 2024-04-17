Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RMD, HES, STLD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD), where a total of 7,049 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 704,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.2% of RMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 962,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,200 underlying shares of RMD. Below is a chart showing RMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 14,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.9% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 8,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 874,000 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) saw options trading volume of 5,921 contracts, representing approximately 592,100 underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of STLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 946,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,100 underlying shares of STLD. Below is a chart showing STLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RMD options, HES options, or STLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.