Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RMD, HES, STLD

April 17, 2024 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD), where a total of 7,049 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 704,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.2% of RMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 962,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,200 underlying shares of RMD. Below is a chart showing RMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 14,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.9% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 8,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 874,000 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) saw options trading volume of 5,921 contracts, representing approximately 592,100 underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of STLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 946,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,100 underlying shares of STLD. Below is a chart showing STLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
