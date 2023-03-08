Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RIVN, AUPH, STZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total volume of 187,051 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.5% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 15,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AUPH) saw options trading volume of 14,218 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of AUPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,800 underlying shares of AUPH. Below is a chart showing AUPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 5,782 contracts, representing approximately 578,200 underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring April 06, 2023, with 1,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,900 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, AUPH options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of PLCY
VRRM Average Annual Return
TDTF Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.