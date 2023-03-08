Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RIVN, AUPH, STZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total volume of 187,051 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.5% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 15,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AUPH) saw options trading volume of 14,218 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of AUPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,800 underlying shares of AUPH. Below is a chart showing AUPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 5,782 contracts, representing approximately 578,200 underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring April 06, 2023, with 1,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,900 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, AUPH options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.