Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RIOT, MSFT, TVTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total volume of 127,391 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.1% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 12,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 378,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 37.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 17,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
And Travere Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TVTX) options are showing a volume of 8,892 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 889,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116% of TVTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 766,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,400 underlying shares of TVTX. Below is a chart showing TVTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
