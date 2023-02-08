Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RILY, NKLA, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), where a total volume of 6,261 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 626,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 205.6% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 304,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,100 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA) options are showing a volume of 251,597 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 179.5% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 60,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 4,150 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 415,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.6% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 306,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3100 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3100 strike highlighted in orange:

