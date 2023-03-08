Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RH, BBY, NEM

March 08, 2023 — 03:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 2,975 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 297,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.8% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 543,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,900 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 12,667 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,700 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 38,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,000 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RH options, BBY options, or NEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

