Notable Wednesday Option Activity: REGN, YETI, RNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 4,490 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 449,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.1% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 540,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,900 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) saw options trading volume of 7,953 contracts, representing approximately 795,300 underlying shares or approximately 81% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 981,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring May 12, 2023, with 1,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,700 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) options are showing a volume of 13,591 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 1,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,600 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

