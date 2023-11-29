Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RCL, GM, WMT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total of 83,380 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 294.6% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 37,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 229,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 134% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 15,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 99,036 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.1% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 12,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

