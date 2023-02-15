Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RBLX, BYND, BMBL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total of 257,561 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 228.1% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 13,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 46,203 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.3% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,200 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) saw options trading volume of 22,344 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 128.5% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 8,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 880,000 underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RBLX options, BYND options, or BMBL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
