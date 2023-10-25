Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RBLX, AVAV, HAE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total of 49,687 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.5% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 6,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,100 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 1,438 contracts, representing approximately 143,800 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 270,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,900 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Haemonetics Corp. (Symbol: HAE) options are showing a volume of 1,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 137,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of HAE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 264,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,900 underlying shares of HAE. Below is a chart showing HAE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
