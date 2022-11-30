Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RADI, SQ, OKTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: RADI), where a total volume of 6,665 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 666,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.5% of RADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 871,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,300 underlying shares of RADI. Below is a chart showing RADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 120,215 contracts, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 933,400 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 32,096 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.6% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 1,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,900 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
