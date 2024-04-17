News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QCOM, WAL, HUBS

April 17, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 29,503 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) options are showing a volume of 4,672 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 467,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,500 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) options are showing a volume of 2,596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 259,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 613,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $640 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,200 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

