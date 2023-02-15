Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PYPL, DDOG, HOOD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 79,482 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,700 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 28,170 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,000 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 43,186 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 6,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,400 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

