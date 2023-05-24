Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PUBM, ETSY, MU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PubMatic Inc (Symbol: PUBM), where a total of 2,801 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 280,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43% of PUBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 651,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,000 underlying shares of PUBM. Below is a chart showing PUBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 16,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 70,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 6,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,200 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
