Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PTON, ABT, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total of 62,338 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.2% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring April 14, 2023, with 6,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,500 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) saw options trading volume of 39,635 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 18,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 16,968 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 66.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
