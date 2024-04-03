News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PSX, WFC, BOOT

April 03, 2024 — 03:33 pm EDT

April 03, 2024 — 03:33 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), where a total volume of 13,401 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.2% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,900 underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 76,104 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 18,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) options are showing a volume of 2,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 252,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 623,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
