Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PSX, WFC, BOOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), where a total volume of 13,401 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.2% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 1,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,900 underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 76,104 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 18,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) options are showing a volume of 2,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 252,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 623,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PSX options, WFC options, or BOOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

