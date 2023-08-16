Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PSX, SNPS, BG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), where a total of 83,215 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 264.1% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 20,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) saw options trading volume of 4,704 contracts, representing approximately 470,400 underlying shares or approximately 63% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 746,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,200 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) saw options trading volume of 6,836 contracts, representing approximately 683,600 underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,300 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
